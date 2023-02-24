Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, led by technology shares after overnight gains on Wall Street lifted investor sentiment.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 126.28 points, or 0.47 percent, from Wednesday to 27,230.60. The broader Topix index was up 3.50 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,978.75. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday due to a public holiday.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and machinery shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 134.62-63 yen compared with 134.63-73 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Thursday....