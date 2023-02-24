URGENT: BOJ chief nominee Ueda vows to maintain monetary easing
Nominee for Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday he views current monetary policy as “appropriate” and will continue to maintain monetary easing to support the economy.
Ueda, an academic and former member of the central bank’s Policy Board, told a confirmation hearing in parliament that the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target is still far off and expressed hope to work closely with the government in guiding policy.