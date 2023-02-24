N. Korea says it fired cruise missiles that flew 2,000 km

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea said Friday it fired four cruise missiles into the Sea of Japan that flew 2,000 kilometers the previous day, according to state-run media, after the United States and South Korea conducted tabletop exercises against Pyongyang’s nuclear threat.

The successful launch of the missiles “clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the (North’s) nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The four “Hwasal-2” strategic cruise missiles fired from Kim Chaek city, ...