Tokyo stocks rise after BOJ chief nominee backs current policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, as investors welcomed Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda saying he views current monetary easing as “appropriate” at a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 294.46 points, or 1.09 percent, from Wednesday to 27,398.78. The broader Topix index was up 11.18 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,986.43. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday due to a public holiday.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and machinery shares.