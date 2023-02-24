Main events scheduled for Feb. 27-March 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 27-March 5:

Feb. 27 (Mon)

-- Upper house to hold hearing for Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda.

Feb. 28 (Tues)

-- Spending on domestic tourism by Japan-based residents in 2022 to be released by Japan Tourism Agency.

-- Preliminary industrial production index for January to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

-- Yamaguchi District Court to rule on man accused of illegally transferring COVID-19 relief money mistakenly wired to him by municipal government in Yamaguchi Prefecture to different bank account to use for online gamblin...