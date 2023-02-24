G-20 finance chiefs meet as economy faces challenges amid Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting Friday for talks to address challenges facing the global economy, including high inflation amid Russia’s war on Ukraine and increasing debt among emerging economies.

But the G-20 gathering in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru is likely to be overshadowed by the deep division among member states, with Japan, the United States and European countries taking a tough stance on Russia over its aggression against its neighbor that has continued for a year.

India, which has traditionally maintained close military ties with Russia and ...