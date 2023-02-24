Tokyo stocks rise as next BOJ chief backs ongoing easing policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday as investors welcomed Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda vowing to maintain the central bank’s current ultraloose monetary policy at a parliamentary hearing.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 349.16 points, or 1.29 percent, from Wednesday at 27,453.48. The broader Topix index finished 13.15 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 1,988.40. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday due to a public holiday.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and machinery shares.