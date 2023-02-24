Football: Ogawa outshines Machino in rainy Kanagawa derby

Newsfrom Japan

Last season’s second-division scoring leader, Koki Ogawa of Yokohama FC, scored a brace to outduel Shuto Machino of Shonan Bellmare as the Kanagawa derby ended in a 2-2 draw on a rainy Friday in the J-League first division.

Ogawa, who scored 26 times last season, put the visitors ahead just seconds into the game at Bellmare’s Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka, while Machino, whose 13 goals in 2022 were second-most in the J1, equalized in the 17th minute.

A shocking own goal put Bellmare ahead a few minutes later. And while Machino repeatedly came close to stamping his mark on the game, and Ogawa twi...