Main events scheduled for March
Main events scheduled in Japan for March:
March 1 (Wed)
-- New motor vehicles sales for February to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
March 2 (Thurs)
-- Results of consumer confidence survey for February to be released by Cabinet Office.
-- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for October-December 2022 period to be released by Finance Ministry.
March 3 (Fri)
-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for January to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
-- Unemployment rate for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communi...