Main events scheduled for March

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March:

March 1 (Wed)

-- New motor vehicles sales for February to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

March 2 (Thurs)

-- Results of consumer confidence survey for February to be released by Cabinet Office.

-- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for October-December 2022 period to be released by Finance Ministry.

March 3 (Fri)

-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for January to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

-- Unemployment rate for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communi...