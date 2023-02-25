Japan’s LNG stockpile surges in Ukraine war-induced energy crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s inventories of liquefied natural gas has surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government data showed, in an effort to address concerns over potential disruptions of the biggest portion of fuel for power generation in the country.

LNG inventories in Japan stood at 5.9 million tons as of the end of August, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier and the largest since comparable data became available in 2008, according to the most recent data from the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, a government agency.

Nine major Japanese utilities ramped up their combined LNG stockp...