Football: Marinos stay unbeaten, prolong Reds’ winless start

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos made it two wins from two to start the J-League top-flight season, beating Urawa Reds 2-0 on goals from Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus in the home opener Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Accustomed to dominating the ball, Kevin Muscat’s men had only a moderate edge in possession, but were more clinical when it counted against a visiting Reds outfit still looking for their first win under Polish manager Maciej Skorza.

“When it’s a good, strong opponent (like) today, there are going to be times when you have to suffer a little bit and it’s not going your way,” M...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News