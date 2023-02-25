URGENT: G-20 finance chiefs conclude India meeting with chair’s statement

Newsfrom Japan

Financial chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies concluded their two-day meeting in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Saturday, with the gathering’s chair India issuing a statement suggesting member states were divided on some issues.

Most of the group’s finance ministers and central bankers, who could not issue a joint communique in their last three meetings, “strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” the chair’s statement said.