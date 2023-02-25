No joint statement but most G-20 nations condemn war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Financial chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies concluded their meeting in India on Saturday without a joint statement, with Russia and China refusing to endorse references to the war in Ukraine.

Most of the group’s finance ministers and central bankers, who could not issue a joint communique in their last three meetings, “strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” the chair’s statement said.

They remained divided over the Ukrainian crisis during the meeting, which started in th...