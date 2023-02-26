Germany’s climate envoy wants clear G-7 leadership on global warming

Newsfrom Japan

Germany’s climate envoy called on the Group of Seven leaders to make clear commitments toward resolving the devastating effects of climate change by putting it at the top of their agenda when they meet in May in Japan.

Jennifer Morgan, the German special envoy for international climate action, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News that she wants to ensure G-7 “clearly states its leadership and responsibility” for the early phase-out of coal-fired power generation and fossil fuels to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Morgan said that energy and environment policie...