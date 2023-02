Newsfrom Japan

Ayase Ueda bagged his 11th goal of the season to help Cercle Brugge salvage a 2-2 draw away to 10-man Eupen in the Belgian top flight Saturday. With his side trailing 2-1, the Japan forward equalized in the 39th minute, heading home after a long throw into the area. The teams had been deadlocked 1-1 when Eupen midfielder Brandon Baiye was shown a straight red in the 17th minute. Despite being a man down, the hosts took the lead 11 minutes later through Konan N'Dri.