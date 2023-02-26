Football: Niigata beat Hiroshima 2-1 for 1st J1 win since 2017

Newsfrom Japan

Promoted side Albirex Niigata stunned title aspirants Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 on Sunday, notching their first J-League top-flight victory since 2017. Shusuke Ota and Koji Suzuki scored in the first half for visiting Niigata, back in the J1 after five seasons in the second division, while Tsukasa Shiotani struck late for last year's third-place finishers. Both sides came into the clash at Edion Stadium Hiroshima looking for their first win of the campaign after drawing in last week's opening round. J1 debutant Ota blasted the opener in the 14th minute after Shunsuke Mito laid it off at the edge...