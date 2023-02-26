Baseball: Shuto, Genda lift Japan over Hawks in WBC warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Sosuke Genda hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the ninth inning as Japan's World Baseball Classic team beat the SoftBank Hawks 4-2 in its second warm-up game Sunday. With the game tied at 2 in the ninth, Japan speedster Ukyo Shuto reached on a one-out single, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Hawks catcher Kenta Tanigawara. Genda then lined a single to right at Sun Marine Stadium in Miyazaki. Seiya Matsubara, a support member of Samurai Japan, added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly. Shuto, who had entered the game as a pinch-runner, also helped Japan tie the game...