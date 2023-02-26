Basketball: Japan ends World Cup qualifiers with win over Bahrain

Newsfrom Japan

Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 on Sunday in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Joshua Hawkinson led with 22 points while Yutaro Suda added 20 for Japan, which will co-host the World Cup with the Philippines and Indonesia from Aug. 25. Japan led from wire to wire at Gunma Prefecture's Takasaki Arena, outscoring Bahrain every quarter except the third, in which both teams had 22 points. Guard Mustafa Rashed top scored with 15 points for Bahrain, which had already been eliminated from the second round of Asian qualifying, which wraps up Monday. Guaranteed...