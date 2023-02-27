Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street late last week, as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data stirred concern that monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve is nowhere near ending.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 135.05 points, or 0.49 percent, from Friday to 27,318.43. The broader Topix index was down 3.10 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,985.30.

Decliners were led by retail, electric appliance, and information and communication shares.

The U.S. dollar remained strong in the lower 136 yen level after hitting a two-month...