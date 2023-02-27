Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28
Newsfrom JapanEconomy Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 28:
-- Spending on domestic tourism by Japan-based residents in 2022 to be released by Japan Tourism Agency.
-- Preliminary industrial production index for January to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.
-- Yamaguchi District Court to rule on man accused of illegally transferring COVID-19 relief money mistakenly wired to him by municipal government in Yamaguchi Prefecture to different bank account to use for online gambling at 3 p.m.