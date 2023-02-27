Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 28:

-- Spending on domestic tourism by Japan-based residents in 2022 to be released by Japan Tourism Agency.

-- Preliminary industrial production index for January to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.

-- Yamaguchi District Court to rule on man accused of illegally transferring COVID-19 relief money mistakenly wired to him by municipal government in Yamaguchi Prefecture to different bank account to use for online gambling at 3 p.m.