G-20 plastic use seen surging 1.7-fold by 2050 without new steps

Newsfrom Japan

Plastic consumption among the Group of 20 major economies in 2050 will be 1.7-fold higher than 2019 levels without new measures to reduce use, increasing the problem of marine plastic pollution, a study showed Monday. Economist Impact and Nippon Foundation estimate in their joint research that plastic usage could reach 451 million tons in 2050, up from 261 million tons in 2019, without further steps. Even if progress is made in addressing the issue, such as through more countries imposing bans on some plastic products or taxation measures, consumption is estimated to reach 325 million tons, ac...