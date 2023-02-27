Pres. of Japan ad giant Dentsu admits rigging bids over Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

The president of Dentsu Group Inc. has admitted to prosecutors the Japanese ad giant’s involvement in rigging bids over the Tokyo Olympics, sources close to the matter said Monday, as a corruption scandal engulfing the global sports event widened.

Dentsu Group President and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi admitted to prosecutors in voluntary questioning Friday his company was responsible for rigging bids over contracts to plan and run pre-games test events and operate competitions during the Summer Games in 2021, the sources said.

Tokyo prosecutors are considering indicting Dentsu and five other companie...