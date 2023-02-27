Tokyo stocks end mixed on falling tech shares, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Monday as technology issues came under pressure following a decline in their U.S. peers amid fears of prolonged monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, while a weak yen helped boost exporter shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 29.52 points, or 0.11 percent, from Friday at 27,423.96. The broader Topix index finished 4.38 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 1,992.78.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, securities house, and construction shares, while decliners included information and communication, retail, and air transportation.