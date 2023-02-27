Nissan to make nearly all cars sold in Europe electrified in 4 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it plans to make nearly all of its cars sold in Europe electrified by fiscal 2026, as part of efforts to accelerate its electrification push globally.

In a revision to its long-term strategy revealed in November 2021, the automaker said it expects to increase the ratio of hybrid and all-electric vehicles among its cars sold in Europe to 98 percent from its earlier target of 75 percent.

Europe is a leading market for electric cars with its increasingly tight environmental regulations. Car markets in the United States and Japan are also shifting their focus away from...