URGENT: Japan to ease COVID-19 border controls for visitors from China

Society Travel Guide to Japan

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan will ease COVID-19 border controls on travelers arriving from mainland China starting Wednesday, the top government spokesman said Monday.

The government will adopt a selective approach to testing visitors from China instead of examining each of them, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News