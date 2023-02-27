URGENT: Japan to ease COVID-19 border controls for visitors from China

Japan will ease COVID-19 border controls on travelers arriving from mainland China starting Wednesday, the top government spokesman said Monday.
The government will adopt a selective approach to testing visitors from China instead of examining each of them, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference.