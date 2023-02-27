Football: Urawa to face Saudi heavyweights Al-Hilal in ACL final

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division side Urawa Reds will contest the two-leg Asian Champions League final against current holders Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, who advanced from the tournament's West Region with a 7-0 dismantling of Qatar's Al-Duhail on Sunday. The first leg of the final will be played on April 29 at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for May 6 at Saitama Stadium. Former Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo bagged four goals for four-time Asian champions Al-Hilal in the West Region semifinal at Qatar's Al Thumama Stadium. The upcoming final w...