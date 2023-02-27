Japan, U.S., S. Korea, Taiwan launch ‘Chip 4’ talks for supply chain

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, the United States, South Korea and Taiwan have held the first meeting of senior officials under a new U.S.-led framework to help ensure a stable supply of semiconductors, Japan’s industry ministry said Monday.

Officials from industry organizations in the four economies took part in the virtual conference of the “Chip 4” alliance on Feb. 16 to discuss ways to maintain supply chain resilience in times of natural disasters and other contingencies, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said, though it did not elaborate.

The initiative is part of a U.S. strategy to build a resilient ch...