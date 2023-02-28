Yellen makes surprise visit to Ukraine, vows economic support

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday reaffirmed Washington’s economic and budgetary support for Ukraine after making a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Yellen held meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and high-ranking officials, telling them that the United States will continue to side with the country in its efforts to defend itself against Russia’s attacks and rebuild its communities.

Her visit was made on her return to Washington from a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in India. It came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its second year and after U.S. Preside...