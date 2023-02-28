Japan’s Jan. industrial output falls 4.6% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industrial output in January fell 4.6 percent from the previous month for the first decline in three months, government data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 91.4 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The decline followed an upwardly revised 0.3 percent expansion in December.

The index of industrial shipments dropped 3.1 percent to 89.7, falling for the fifth consecutive month, while that of inventories slipped 0.9 percent to 102.3 for the second straight month o...