Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street and buying of exporter issues on a weak yen. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 131.98 points, or 0.48 percent, from Monday to 27,555.94. The broader Topix index was up 7.52 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,000.30. Gainers were led by service, air transportation and electric appliance shares. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.32-33 yen compared with 136.18-28 yen in New York and 136.17-19 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was quoted at $1.0608-0612 and 144.61-67 yen ...