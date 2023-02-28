Dentsu, others face criminal complaints over Olympics bid rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc., a former Olympic organizing committee executive and others faced criminal complaints Tuesday over alleged bid rigging in connection with the 2021 Tokyo Games. Prosecutors received the complaints from the Japan Fair Trade Commission and are expected to indict six companies, including Dentsu's rival Hakuhodo Inc., and seven individuals later in the day, a source close to the matter said. Yasuo Mori, former operations executive on the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, is among those suspected of violating the anti-monopoly law by rigging bids for c...