Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm Wall St., weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, lifted by Wall Street gains overnight and exporter issues amid a weak yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 117.44 points, or 0.43 percent, from Monday to 27,541.40. The broader Topix index was up 5.41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,998.19. Gainers were led by real estate, marine transportation and service shares.