Baseball: Cubs' Japan outfielder Suzuki out of WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs has been ruled out of the March 8-21 World Baseball Classic, Nippon Professional Baseball said Tuesday. The 28-year-old missed the Cubs' spring training game with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday due to tightness in his left oblique and also the club's training on Sunday before undergoing a thorough examination. Suzuki, part of Samurai Japan's 2017 WBC roster, batted cleanup at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as the host country won the gold medal. The all-round former Hiroshima Carp player was expected to be one of the key members for Japan ski...