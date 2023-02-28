Tokyo stocks end flat on hopes for inbound tourism, U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Tuesday as buying on hopes for a rise in inbound tourism were offset by persisting worries about prolonged monetary tightening in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 21.60 points, or 0.08 percent, from Monday at 27,445.56. The broader Topix index finished 0.50 point, or 0.03 percent, higher at 1,993.28.

Gainers were led by service and real estate shares, while decliners included marine transportation and iron and steel issues.