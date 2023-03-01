Japan, U.S., S. Korea hold 1st 3-way talks on economic security

Newsfrom Japan

Senior officials of Japan, the United States and South Korea have held the first meeting in a new dialogue on economic security, discussing ways to boost trilateral cooperation on vital and emerging technologies, the White House said Tuesday.

The meeting in Hawaii came after the countries’ leaders agreed last November in Cambodia to launch the three-way dialogue focusing on measures to protect sensitive technologies and ensure supply chain sustainability, amid China’s growing influence.

As the U.S.-China rivalry intensifies also in the realm of cutting-edge technology development, Washington h...