U.S. experts await Bank of Japan chief nominee’s future path

Some U.S.-based experts anticipate Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda to bring a fresh viewpoint to monetary policy as the first central bank chief from academia in postwar Japan, while expressing mixed reactions to measures taken by the outgoing chief.

Ueda is “an ideal candidate” to meet the challenges facing the BOJ such as achieving a 2 percent inflation target, said Randall Jones, a former head of the Japan/Korea desk at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Japanese government presented Ueda, an economist and former BOJ policymaker, to parliament in mid-Fe...