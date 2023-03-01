Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday after overnight declines on Wall Street amid lingering concern that U.S. interest rates may remain elevated for an extended period.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 38.28 points, or 0.14 percent, from Tuesday to 27,407.28. The broader Topix index was down 1.06 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,992.22.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper, and precision instrument shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.34-35 yen compared with 136.17-27 yen in New York and 136.75-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tu...