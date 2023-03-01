Tokyo stocks flat in morning on weak U.S. stocks, solid exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were nearly flat Wednesday morning, as the drop in a key U.S. stock index to a four-month low overnight offset solid gains in some blue-chip exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.35 points, or 0.00 percent, from Tuesday to 27,446.91. The broader Topix index was down 1.93 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,991.35.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues.