Baseball: Ohtani sharp on mound before Japan trip for WBC
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani threw 2-1/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics in his lone spring training tuneup Tuesday before playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.
Ohtani did not allow a hit while striking out two and walking two in the Angels’ 11-5 win over the Athletics. Japanese compatriot Shintaro Fujinami made his spring debut for Oakland in the game in Mesa, Arizona, pitching two scoreless innings.
Both men were first-round picks in the 2012 Nippon Professional Baseball draft, with Ohtani acquired by the Nippon Ham Fighters and Fujinami by the Han...