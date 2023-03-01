Japan sees 1st foreign cruise ship arrival in 3 years amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

A foreign cruise ship docked in a Shizuoka Prefecture port Wednesday to become the first such vessel to arrive in Japan in about three years following a government-mandated suspension of cruises due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise ship Amadea's stop at the port of Shimizu in the central Japan city of Shizuoka was the first of 212 vessels scheduled to arrive in the country in 2023, with some ships expected to make multiple port calls. The Amadea, operated by German firm Phoenix Reisen GmbH, with its approximately 500 passengers and 300 crew, docked around 8 a.m. in clear weather with ne...