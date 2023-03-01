UPDATE 1: S. Korea’s Yoon says Japan changed from aggressor to partner

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that Japan has transformed into a partner from a “militaristic aggressor in the past,” highlighting his readiness to improve bilateral ties.

In a speech at a government ceremony to commemorate the launch in 1919 of the popular independence movement against Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, Yoon said Japan has become a “partner that shares the same universal values” as South Korea, especially with regard to security and the economy.

He also said that trilateral cooperation involving South Korea, the United States and Jap...