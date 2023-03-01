Tokyo stocks end higher as solid China data lifts machinery, others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday, as the release of stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data lifted machinery and other manufacturing sectors with relatively high exposure to the world’s second-largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 70.97 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday at 27,516.53. The broader Topix index finished 4.53 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 1,997.81.

Gainers were led by machinery, nonferrous metal and iron and steel shares.