Baseball: Makihara replaces Suzuki on Japan’s WBC roster

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Hawks utility player Taisei Makihara has joined Japan’s World Baseball Classic team following Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki’s withdrawal, Nippon Professional Baseball said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Makihara, known for his defensive versatility in both the infield and outfield, hit .301 with six home runs and 42 RBIs in a career-high 120 games in 2022. He went 2-for-6 with a double against Samurai Japan last weekend with a circus catch in center for the Hawks.

Suzuki sustained a left oblique injury during batting practice before last Saturday’s spring training game in Arizona. ...