Husband of ex-Japan princess Mako registered as lawyer in N.Y.

Kei Komuro, the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro, has been registered as a lawyer in the U.S. state of New York, a local judicial website showed.

Komuro’s registration, dated Monday according to the New York State Unified Court System, came after he passed the state’s bar examination on his third attempt last July.

His title in a legal firm in New York he has been working for has been changed from law clerk to associate.

Komuro, 31, graduated from New York City’s Fordham University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree in May 2021. He and Emperor Naruhito’s 31-year-old niece ...