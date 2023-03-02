Tokyo stocks open higher on firm manufacturer shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, lifted by buying of manufacturers with relatively high exposure to China after stronger-than-expected economic data for the world’s second-largest economy was released the previous day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 57.28 points, or 0.21 percent, from Wednesday to 27,573.81. The broader Topix index was up 2.73 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,000.54.

Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, insurance, and oil and coal product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.18-19 yen compared with 136.17-27 yen in New Y...