Tokyo stocks drop in morning on falling tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly on Thursday morning on selling of technology issues following losses in their U.S. peers overnight amid concern about prolonged interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 20.84 points, or 0.08 percent, from Wednesday to 27,495.69. The broader Topix index was down 2.20 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,995.61.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and securities house shares.