IOC announces Olympic Esports Series, featured games span 9 sports

Newsfrom Japan

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced details of the Olympic Esports Series 2023, a global virtual and simulated sports competition created by the IOC in collaboration with international federations and game publishers.

The featured games span nine sports -- archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motor sport, sailing, taekwondo and tennis. The series began the same day and will culminate in live, in-person finals for the first time, to take place at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from June 22 to 25, the IOC said in a press release.

Both professional and amateur players from ...