FEATURE: One life to live after losing 6 family members to 3/11 disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Now living alone, Masahiro Oka, 70, makes an offering of freshly cooked rice at his family’s Buddhist altar each morning while offering his greetings to the departed.

With his wife Katsuko, who always prepared his lunch, no longer alive, he then makes himself an “onigiri” rice ball before leaving his apartment in a public housing complex in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture to head for work.

Previously a construction worker, Oka has made the switch to farming. When he returns in the evenings, he has a drink with his meal. Then it’s off to bed. Such is a day in the life of a man who lost six family...