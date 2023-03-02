U.S. approves potential sale of arms worth $619 million to Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

The United States has approved the potential sale of missiles and related equipment to Taiwan worth $619 million to be used by its F-16 fighter jets, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The approval by the State Department and formal notification to Congress on the same day is almost certain to inflame tensions with Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

An official at the department said Taiwan will use its funds to purchase the weapons and stressed the approval is in line with the Taiwan Relations Act, which allows Washington to...