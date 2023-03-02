Tokyo stocks end lower on weak tech shares amid U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed slightly lower Thursday on weak technology shares pressured by concern about prolonged interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 17.66 points, or 0.06 percent, from Wednesday at 27,498.87. The broader Topix index finished 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, lower at 1,994.57.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, electric appliance, and precision instrument shares.